Gary Peters reveals why he took the Shrewsbury Town job

Gary Peters has revealed why he took the Shrewsbury Town job. The answer involves a certain England number one.

The year was 2004, and Shrewsbury Town were crumbling. The club had just been promoted to League Two, but were seriously struggling in the fourth tier.

This culminated in a shock FA Cup defeat to non-league Histon, and manager Jimmy Quinn was given the boot.

Step forward former Preston North End and Exeter City boss Gary Peters. He helped the Lilywhites achieve promotion to the old Second Division in 1996, and was Salop’s first choice to take the hot seat.

The ex-Reading and Fulham defender spent four years at the Meadow, guiding the club to the 2007 League Two play-off final.

But he has revealed that had it not been for Joe Hart, then he probably would not have taken the job.

Peters told the London Evening Standard: “When I went to the interview I wasn’t sure whether (or not) I was going to take it, to be honest.

“I’d watched a couple of first team games and I wasn’t that impressed. They’d just got battered by a non-league side in the cup. There wasn’t much to sell the club on.

“After my first interview, they let me know the reserves were playing, and I thought ‘I’ll just watch that.’

“I saw Joe Hart that day and I knew I’d take the job just to work with him.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback