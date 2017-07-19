Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Josh Passley links up with Dover Athletic

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Josh Passley joins Dover Athletic on a one-year deal, following his departure from Whitehawk.

The 22-year-old joined the club on a youth loan in November 2014, from former Premier League club Fulham.

He made his debut against Burton Albion, and would go on to make a further six appearances for Micky Mellon’s outfit.

Passley joined Fulham in 2005 at the age of 11. He was switched from a winger to a defender at the age of 16.

He signed his first professional contract in 2013, and made his debut a year later in a 1-1 FA Cup draw against Sheffield United.

The Chelsea born defender featured 12 times for Portsmouth during the 2014/15 campaign, before he was released by Fulham at the end of the season.

He signed for then League Two side Dagenham and Redbridge – making 46 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Passley was released by the Daggers following their drop to the National League. He spent last season at Whitehawk, scoring on two occasions in 13 matches.

Article by: Ryan Hillback