Dale End works to be completed before school summer holidays

Resurfacing works – deliberately scheduled to take place before the school summer holidays – are taking place during the next couple of days at Dale End in Ironbridge.

The works are being carried out on the raised table top/pelican crossing to improve the condition of the existing surface.

They should be completed by the end of the week and a system of stop and go traffic management will be in operation.

All road markings and crossing studs will be reinstated as part of these works.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “We know that the summer holidays is a very important peak time for businesses and shops in Ironbridge, with many thousands of tourists visiting the Gorge.

“We have therefore ensured that these essential works will be completed before schools break up so Dale End and its car park are not affected at its busiest time.”

The works also mean that the crossing – which is used by lots of school children – will be in pristine condition ahead of Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Primary’s autumn term, which starts in September.