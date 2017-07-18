Two men assaulted by cyclists on Silkin Way in Telford

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after two men were assaulted on Silkin Way in Randlay, Telford.

The incident happened on Sunday 9 July at around 3.15pm. The two men were walking their dog along the Silkin Way path, near to the Shakespeare Inn pub, when they were approached by three men on mountain bikes.

Police say a verbal altercation followed, which resulted in both walkers being assaulted by two of the cyclists.

One of the cyclists was described as wearing a black helmet and a brown t-shirt that had a hand symbol on it.

Both victims suffered grazes and discomfort.

It is believed that as the assault happened in a busy area, there were several potential witnesses to the incident.

Police are urging anyone who has any information to come forward by calling 101, quoting incident 531S of 9 July.