Two arrested after man suffers serious head injuries during assault in Telford

A man has suffered serious head injuries following an assault in the Muxton area of Telford.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Copperfield Drive, Muxton, around 1am on Saturday.

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital in Stoke and remains in hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition.

Police put a temporary cordon in place while officers examined the scene and conducted house to house enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and been released on police bail until 12 August.

A second 17-year old boy from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on police bail until 12 August.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Jones of Telford CID said: “Local residents will have noticed an increased police presence in the area while enquiries have been carried out.

“It is believed at this stage the victim and offenders were known to each other but I ask anybody who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 45s of 15 July.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org