Students restore poppy for Telford Town Park Monument

A metal poppy from Telford’s Town Park remembering the borough’s war heroes has been restored to its former glory by a team of local students.

Art and media students from the foundation learning department at Telford College of Arts and Technology spent just over a week cleaning and repainting the poppy, before presenting it back to delighted council officials.

The poppy was originally unveiled in May 2010 to commemorate residents of the borough who died serving their country in all conflicts since World War One.

It was sculpted by local artist Malcolm Sear, and the inscription reads: “Honouring those of this borough who served and sacrificed for us all.”

The college was approached by Andrew Smith, principal engineer at Telford & Wrekin Council, to see if it could help with the restoration project.

Tutor Joanne Green said: “Following a number of conversations with the council, it was agreed that the poppy pieces and materials would be brought to the college and students from the Art & Media E3 group would be tasked with the renovation.

“The students duly set to work – they initially had to sand down all the pieces which proved to be a difficult activity, so they arranged to work with the motor vehicle section, using their sandblasting machine.

“They then had to prepare the surfaces of the pieces, and add a number of coats of paint, sanding down in between layers.

“A lovely job was completed and the students handed back the poppy to Lucinda Lycett from the council’s engineering services department, and their team.”

Joanne added: “The students worked as a team to take on different parts of the project – it was a pleasure and an honour to have been given the task of renewing and restoring this tribute.”

A total of five TCAT students were involved in the restoration process: Nagina Hussain, Ryan Tong, Connor Amos, Courtney Brooker and Alice Bradley-Powell.