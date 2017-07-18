Staff from Shropshire’s two acute hospitals join ground-breaking improvement initiative

Staff from Shropshire’s two acute hospitals have been selected to join Q – an initiative aiming to support continuous improvement in the quality of care for patients.

Mark Cheetham (Scheduled Care Group Medical Director), Nick Holding (Senior Kaizen Promotion Office Specialist), Dr Sheena Khanduri (Clinical Lead for Cancer Services), Sam Hooper (Medical Performance Manager), Keith Roberts (Senior Project Management Office Manager for Finance) and Kirsten Mcardle (a Registrar who is joining the Trust as a Consultant in September), have all joined the growing community of now 1,353 members of Q.

The initiate, which was set up in 2015, makes it easier for people with expertise in how to make health and care better from all the different organisations and patient groups to share ideas, enhance skills and collaborate. It is led by independent charity the Health Foundation in partnership with NHS Improvement.

Mark Cheetham, a Consultant in General and Colorectal Surgery, said: “The Q community is made up of a diverse range of people, including those at the front line of health and social care, patient leaders, commissioners, managers, researchers, policymakers and others.

“The diversity boosts the power of Q as a source of innovation and practical problem-solving. Being a member of this organisation will help me to further my development as a healthcare professional and will assist me to provide the safest and kindest care to the patients of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

Nick Holding added: “I am delighted to have joined the Q community and am looking forward to meeting others who are dedicated to improving health and care.”

Penny Pereira, Programme Director for Q at the Health Foundation, said: “By making it much easier for people to share best practice and collaborate, Q aims to help make sure everywhere in the UK can tap into the ideas and inspiration of others working to the same aim so we can together deliver real benefits for patients wherever they live in the UK.”

Jim Mackey, Chief Executive at NHS Improvement, added: “Q will boost the skills of its individual members, but also encourage a nurturing of talent and sharing of innovation and passion that will be vital as we build the capacity and capability of quality improvement across the NHS.”