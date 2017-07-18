Police investigate serious collision involving van on the A489 in Shropshire

Police investigating a serious single vehicle collision on the A489 in Shropshire on Saturday 15 July, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision happened at about 8pm, when it is believed the driver of silver Ford Transit had been travelling towards Church Stoke, and was performing a manoeuvre to allow another vehicle to get by. The driver has then lost control and the vehicle has left the carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole.

The driver, a man in his 30s received serious head injuries and was taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary Trauma Centre, where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, PC Mike Pearce of West Mercia Police, said, “Investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain what led to the collision.

“To help with our investigation we’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help with our enquiries, please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 801s of 15 July 2017.”