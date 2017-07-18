Police in Telford appeal for help locating man wanted on recall to prison

Police officers in Telford are appealing for help to locate a Telford man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Wayne Titley, aged 42, was released from prison on licence conditions for offences relating to burglary of homes in the north Telford area.

He is wanted by officers after failing to comply with his licence release conditions and was recalled to prison on 14 of July 2017.

Titley is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim built with very short, dark hair.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones of West Mercia Police said: “Efforts have been made to find him, but he remains outstanding and officers are requesting the public’s help to find him.”

He is believed to have connections in the Hadley and Wellington areas in North Telford.

If you have any information relating to Wayne’s whereabouts or if you see him out and about, please contact the Police on 999 or 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.