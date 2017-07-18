Former Shrewsbury Town keeper Joe Hart loaned to West Ham

Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined West Ham on a season long loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old fell out of favour at Manchester City when former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola took over.

He immediately shipped Hart out on loan to Italian outfit Torino, before signing Chilean stopper Claudio Bravo.

Despite the fact that Willy Caballero has joined rivals, Chelsea, City splashed out £35 million on Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Joe Hart’s Manchester City career has been effectively over for the past few years. He has enjoyed a highly successful career to date, winning the Premier League twice with Manchester City, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

Hart will link up with the Hammers for the rest of the campaign and will be in competition with Adrian and Darren Randolph for a place in-between the sticks.

Joe Hart, capped by England on 71 occasions, made 58 appearances for Shrewsbury from 2003/2006.

He attended Oxon Primary School and Meole Brace School. He played for Shrewsbury CC alongside England cricketer Steven Davies.

The four-time Premier League Glove Golden Winner has also spent time on loan at Tranmere Rovers, Birmingham City, and Blackpool.

Joe Hart is looking forward to the challenge of playing under Slaven Bilic at the London Stadium.

He told WestHamTV: “It’s important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome.

“I’ve always loved the Club. I think you’ll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn’t love the Club. It’s got something about it, it’s got a lot history and I’ve always loved playing against West Ham.

“We’ve moved into London Stadium and we’ve got Slaven in charge who I’ve spoken to and I’ve always enjoyed as a manager. He obviously did a good job with Croatia and he’s doing a good job here, so to get the opportunity to come here, it wasn’t really a hard decision.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback