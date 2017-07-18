Firefighters tackle fire involving large field of straw in north Shropshire

Firefighters have tackled a fire involving a large field of straw in north Shropshire this afternoon.

Crews were called to the 10 acre field in Newton on the Hill near Harmer Hill at Just before 5pm.

The field contained cut and baled straw which was fully alight, a further field of five acres was also on fire.

Five fire appliances including the Landrover Pump were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers were also at the scene.

Crews were using beaters and six hose reel jets to tackle the fire.