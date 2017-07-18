Clee Hill School represents Shropshire in national finals

Two Shropshire primary schools have picked up awards in recognition of their innovative use of funding to promote PE and school sport.

Clee Hill Community Academy, and Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School from Bayston Hill, were winners of the Primary PE and Sport Premium Awards in the county.

Oakmeadow won the ‘whole school improvement’ category, while Clee Hill was the ‘increased participation in school sport’ champion.

Both schools went forward to the West Midlands finals to compete against winners from the region’s five other county sports partnerships – and Clee Hill again won its category, to qualify for the national finals.

Harry Cade, youth sport manager from county sports partnership Energize which organised the Shropshire round of the contest, said: “We’re delighted that Clee Hill is flying the flag for the county on a national stage.

“These awards recognise schools that have innovated and endeavoured to provide improved outcomes for pupils using their Primary PE and School Sport Premium funding.

“Schools were challenged to demonstrate their innovation – delivering something ground-breaking which other schools could learn from.

“They also had to show that their investment was sustainable in the event of grant funding no longer being provided.

“And crucially, they had to provide evidence of how their policies were having a positive impact on pupils.”

In the category won by Clee Hill, the priority was to demonstrate the impact on increase pupil participation in competitive sport.

The school’s application said: “Our aim was to engage each and every child in competitive sporting activity and multi-sport festivals.

“To ensure we are pitching competition at the appropriate level and extending the most talented we have linked with Lacon Childe Secondary school and frequently bus teams into the secondary school to play fixtures in a variety of sports at their specialist sports facilities.

“This enables the children to further develop their sporting skills in a competitive environment extending their knowledge and game understanding.”