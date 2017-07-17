Telford 50 anniversary logo revealed

Telford’s 50th anniversary logo, which will be used to help mark the 50th celebrations was unveiled on Saturday.

Nearly 5,000 votes were received and the winning logo was unveiled at the popular Carnival of Giants event in Telford Town Park.

During the event, lots of people were at the Telford 50 stand to share what they love about Telford and what they would like to see as part of the celebration events and activities next year.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “It’s great to see so many people already getting involved in our plans for the celebrations and sharing with us their thoughts on how to make Telford’s 50th birthday fantastic and 2018 a truly memorable year of celebrations to really put our borough on the map.

“We’ve already gathered some great ideas and we want more people to join in this conversation at other events and online.”

Over 10.000 people came to Telford Town Park on Saturday to experience this year’s Carnival of Giants, themed around going under the sea.