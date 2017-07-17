Speed checks conducted at four locations in Much Wenlock

Police Community Support Officers have today conducted speed checks on traffic travelling into and out of Much Wenlock.

Checks were conducted on the A4169, the B4375 Broseley Road and the Stretton Road by Police Community Support Officers Mike Watkins and Mal Goddard.

Checks were also conducted on traffic transiting the town along Sheinton Street.

The presence of two uniformed officers is reported to have had a slowing effect on the majority of traffic.

The two officers were approached by a number of members of the public who were grateful for the speed checks. They also passed on details of other areas where they feel that the speed of traffic is a concern.

The details of two vehicles have been taken for further investigation and follow up action.