Oswestry Transport Rally hits new high

Saturday saw the 3rd annual Oswestry Transport Rally of classic and vintage vehicles which hit a new all-time high.

With over 320 vehicles on show, spread between cars, bikes, buses, lorries, stationary engines and even military vehicles, the site was thronging with excitement and gleaming metal.

Exhibitors were treated to lunch and refreshments, all complimentary, along with a bespoke Oswestry Transport Rally medal.

Vehicles on show this year included two vehicles of priceless value, where the owners refused to announce their worth but suggested six figures would not turn their heads.

Shropshire’s High Sheriff, Charles Lillis, cut the ribbon at 2pm allowing the scheduled cavalcade to commence with two laps of the site which was enjoyed enormously by the spectating public.

Special appearances were made by Chester’s oldest fire engine and, unbelievably, Tyson Fury, the World’s Heavyweight Champion of the World arrived in a green Rolls Royce to really heighten excitement around the Ironworks.

The Porthwean Silver Band played continuously and visitors and exhibitors were treated to their latest programme.

The event required all visitors to pay a pound for entry in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospice and, although the collection bins have yet to be counted, we are certain our visitors were incredibly generous to this most excellent cause. It’s already widely acknowledged that these funds rapidly amount to large sums and the hospice now relies on these frequent windfalls.

Clive Knowles, Chairman for the Ironworks, has said: “These events bring visitors and exhibitors from far and wide. Oswestry needs more imaginative and exciting events, spread out through the year, as they bring positive notoriety to the town and area and improves the local economy considerably.

“Oswestry is Shropshire’s largest market town, yet we actually have less of the spotlight in comparison to Ludlow and even Bridgnorth. Greater energy is needed to promote Oswestry throughout the county and nationally.”