Liverpool’s Red Rum Club plays Albert’s Shed

Red Rum Club is set to perform at Albert’s Shed in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, July 18th fresh from a recent tour supporting The Kooks.

Hailing from Liverpool, Red Rum Club is an ‘alternative rock’ sextet combining sounds of old and new – they cite Echo & the Bunnymen as one of their major influences.

Not to be confused with followers of the famous racehorse, the band, formed in 2014, channels ‘Tarantino-esque’ wild western vibes with the help of a solitary trumpet. Together with the 80’s Liverpool influence, they also deliver a modern twist of poetic, yet catchy, lyrics and melodies.

“Massive, hooky, well-crafted songs, infectious and highly polished pieces of structured verse, chorus and melody, belted out with rock star assurance, and that oh-so-memorable gloss of mariachi trumpet,” announces their Facebook page. If you’re a fan of the 80s Liverpool alternative music scene, this is a gig not to be missed!

Albert’s Shed, on Barker Street, was launched earlier this year as a quirky, but increasingly popular music venue. Albert’s Loft was only recently opened upstairs, offering a range of cocktails and a stunning view of Rowley’s House, just across the road.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the amazing Red Rum Club to Albert’s Shed,” says Dave Gregg, manager of the venue.

“Watch out for other acclaimed talents gracing our stage, and an after-festival party at the venue later in the year!”