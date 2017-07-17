Council submits bid for nearly £4m funding for travel in Wellington

Telford & Wrekin Council has submitted a bid for nearly £4 million pounds of government cash to improve travel and transport around Wellington.

The council is hoping to make a successful bid to the National Productivity Investment Fund, which was launched by the Department for Transport last autumn.

As part of it, local authorities were asked to submit bids for funding to relieve congestion, upgrade local roads and public transport networks, unlock economic and job creation opportunities and enable the delivery of new housing developments.

CouncillorLee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development, said:

“The Growing Wellington bidis to develop proposals to improve travel in and around Wellington to improve access to the town and support the vitality of the town centre.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport and Infrastructure, said:

“Should the bid be successful, the funding will be used on a series of themes including intelligent transport systems, car parking signing and variable messaging signs, electric vehicle charging points, cycling and walking improvements, wayfinding and upgrades to public transport infrastructure.”

Works are planned to take place from April 2018 to the summer of 2021.

The first stage will be the detailed design along with consultation and development of the proposals with local stakeholders.

Full details of the bid can be found at http://www.telford.gov.uk