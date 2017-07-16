Firefighters tackle fire involving 200 hay bales in Church Stretton

Firefighters were this afternoon called to a fire involving 200 bales of hay in Church Stretton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a barn fire off Shrewsbury Road at just before 4.30pm today.

Two fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

The 20m x 10m barn was well alight, with firefighters using two hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene of the fire.