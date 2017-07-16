Driver suffers burns following aerosol can explosion in Shrewsbury

A driver has suffered significant burns following an explosion during the use of an aerosol can inside a parked car in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Sunday evening in the car park of the Two Henrys public house at Battlefield.

West Mercia Police say the aerosol was being used inside the car when the explosion happened, significantly burning the driver and severely damaging the vehicle.

The windscreen is reported to have been found 75ft away from the car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the incident.