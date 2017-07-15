Shrewsbury Town boss “very pleased” with his players following Aston Villa win

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has hailed the performance of his players, after an excellent 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Zak Jules and Arthur Gnahoua struck in the second half to give Salop a deserved victory against Championship Aston Villa.

Henri Lansbury pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Town held on for a memorable pre-season win.

Much of the pre-match talk centred around the debut of a certain John Terry, but Gary Gardner was perhaps the best performer for the away side.

His rasping free-kick struck the post, but goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Craig MacGillivray were largely untroubled by Steve Bruce’s side.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was delighted with the result and was particularly impressed with the improvement after a reverse defeat against non-league Brackley.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It was better than Tuesday night that’s for sure. I knew we’d get a better performance, in terms of concentration, focus, energy, desire, and overall, I was very pleased with the players.

“I’m not going to get carried away, it’s always nice to test yourself against good players, both individually and collectively.

“If you beat a team from a higher division then you’re always going to be pleased.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback