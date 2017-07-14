Shrewsbury College students scoop top awards in global competition

Four students studying Creative Media at Shrewsbury College have walked away with top prizes in global competition.

The students entered ‘A Sense of Hope’, an international competition looking for the most talented in creative media animation, with two students scooping the top places.

‘A Sense of…’ is a global film and animation competition for people up to the age of 25 years old. Each candidate was asked to produce an original 90 second short around a new theme each year. This year, entrants have created films and animations around the theme of Hope.

This exciting competition is run by award winning video production company Elstree Film Design Ltd and supported by platinum sponsor Creative England who are dedicated to the growth of the creative industries, and category sponsor Spotlight (for Best Actor and Best Actress), the UK’s leading casting resource.

Industry professionals judged the entries across a range of categories and this year the judges were; Vic Armstrong – Academy Award winning action director and stuntman, Peta Bayley – Animation supervisor at MPC, Mark Horton – Presenter on the BBC 2 programme Coast, Jane Anderson – Casting Director of dramas and comedies, Heather Fenoughty – Film music composer and sound designer, Dr Niall McCann – Presenter for the award-winning documentary Lost in the Amazon and Susan Jacobson – director and producer.

The competition is split into three main age groups. Primary (up to 11 years old), Secondary (11-18 years old) and the 18 – 25 year old group.

Lauren Garbett and Arfon Williams were chosen by the industry professionals to be the winner in different categories. Lauren, aged 20 from Newport scooped ‘Best Original Music’ in the 18-25 category with her work titled, ‘A Selkies Lullaby’ and was chosen as a finalist in the ‘Best Sound’ category. Lauren said: “I was quite surprised, I wasn’t expecting it. I put a lot of work into it – we drove along the Welsh coast to find filming opportunities. I’m really happy my hard work paid off.”

Arfon, aged 18 from Newtown, was awarded ‘Best Production Design’ in the 18-25 category with his work titled, ‘Refuge’ and was chosen as a finalist in the ‘Best Animation’ category. Arfon said: “I put in hundreds of hours of work into this project and I’m extremely happy that I was awarded for my work. It’s been an amazing experience and I am proud of my achievement.”

Brandon Temple-Wood and Paige Dixon, both aged 17 from Shrewsbury were also awarded with their talent, after being placed as finalists in a number of categories in the Secondary age group.

Brandon Temple-Wood was a finalist in the following categories, ‘Best Animation’, ‘Best Edit’, ‘Best Production Design’ and ‘Best Look’. Paige Dixon was a finalist in the ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Hair & Makeup’ categories.

Sam Finch, Producer at Elstree Film Design Ltd who is running the competition, said: “It was fantastic to have so many Shrewsbury College students take part in this year’s film and animation competition, and it’s brilliant that some turned out to be winners and finalists. We hope that everyone who took part enjoyed making their entries, and that this competition gives them confidence and encouragement to continue producing films and animations in the future.”

John O’Connell, Curriculum Lead for Creative Media, said: “I am extremely proud of our students and their achievements – they have put in a lot of effort and I’m pleased that their effort has been rewarded.”