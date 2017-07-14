One person cut free following collision on A525 at Woodseaves

A woman was released from a car by firefighters following a collision at Woodseaves last night.

The collision involving two vehicles happened on the A529 at Woodseaves at around 10pm.

The casualty was extricated by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Emergency services were also called to two other collision yesterday afternoon.

In Shrewsbury, a collision involving a car and a lorry happened at around 5.15pm on the A49 Sundorne to Battlefield road.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were sent to the collision from Shrewsbury and Wellington. Crews made both vehicles safe with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also at the scene.

A collision involving a car and lorry also occurred at the Priorslee Road junction with A464 in Shifnal at around 5.30pm.