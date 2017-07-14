Man charged after causing death of Shrewsbury schoolgirl by dangerous driving

Police have today charged a man with dangerous driving following the death of a schoolgirl in Shrewsbury last month.

Roger Thomas Goodall, aged 77, from The Mount, Shrewsbury, has today been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst above the limit for alcohol and failing to notify DVLA of a medical condition.

Police were called at 4.18pm on Thursday, 15 June to reports of a collision involving an 11-year-old girl and a vehicle on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, 100 metres from the junction with the B4380 Shelton Road.

The girl, Olivia-Violet Sunshine Reeves, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but died a short while later.

Mr Goodall has been remanded in custody and will appear at Telford Magistrates Court later today.