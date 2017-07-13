Tanners wins ‘Oscar’ of the wine world

Tanners Wines is celebrating after scooping an award at this year’s International Wine Challenge Merchant Awards.

The awards honour all that is great and good in the wine trade and are often referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of the wine world. They are held once a year at a prestigious ceremony at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London.

It was noted by the judges that: “Tanners has a tremendous wine range and a real understanding of its customer base, which helps it to focus on providing a winning customer experience.”

James Tanner, Chairman of Tanners, commented: “We are really delighted to win this award, it’s great to be recognised for our range and customer service. This year it’s especially meaningful as Tanners is celebrating its 175th anniversary.”

Over the last 175 years Tanners Wines has become somewhat of a stalwart in the local community and now has seven branches across the region in Chester, Bridgnorth, Hereford, Welshpool, Llandudno and are still to be found on the original site on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury.

Robert Boutflower, Private Sales Director of Tanners, enthused: “Although Tanners is a long established firm deeply rooted in the community we strive to innovate and push ourselves above and beyond the competition, so this acknowledgement is a real thrill.”