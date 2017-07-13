Shropshire model Kate wins another top national competition

Shropshire model Kate Ball has won another top national competition. Kate, from Shrewsbury, was crowned Miss British Isles Elegance 2017 at Chester’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

It follows her success in claiming a hat-trick of awards earlier this year at the Top Model UK ceremony in London, a competition renowned for discovering new modelling talent and launching careers.

Kate said: “I was really surprised to win this latest competition as the other girls looked fantastic. Steve, my partner, came to support me, which I was very grateful for, and he’s definitely by biggest fan!

“The next step for me is to increase my profile and look to get involved in some photo shoots for advertising campaigns.”

Kate, a member at The Shrewsbury Club, was sponsored by the health and fitness club when she took part in the Top Model UK awards.

For her latest success, she was sponsored by Charlie Daker, a fellow club member, who is the owner of Swan Hill House Retirement Home in Shrewsbury.

Charlie said he and the residents of Swan Hill were delighted to learn of Kate’s victory.

He said: “Kate was looking for sponsorship and the residents heard about it and her recent success in London, so decided that they would like to help.”

Kate added: “I am extremely grateful to Charlie and the residents. As soon as he heard about my opportunity, he wanted to help to ensure I was able to compete.

“When I won I was pleased for Charlie, not just myself, as it was a way to say thank you.”

Kate said she continues to use the gym facilities at The Shrewsbury Club at least five times a week to stay in shape.