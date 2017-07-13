Shrewsbury-based retailer turns designer as it launches first product

An online sports retailer, based in Shrewsbury has turned its hand to designing with the launch of its first official Sportsjam product; the Rabona football.

Sportsjam has been an online retailer of football teamwear, leisure wear and sports equipment for 16 years. Well-known and respected amongst schools, colleges and football teams around the country for its high-quality printing on top brand kits like Nike, with whom the company is partnered.

After months of research and design work, the Sportsjam ball was created and given the catchy name ‘Rabona’ after the creator’s favourite football trick – where the kicking leg is wrapped around the back of the standing leg.

Managing director Matt Burton says: “We realised there was a gap in the market for a competitively priced training ball that was still top quality. We honestly believe that what we have designed is amongst the best on the market at this moment. The price point, durability and manufacturing quality of the Rabona ball places it alongside top brands.”

The balls, which were designed in house at Sportsjam’s 5,000 sq ft building on Hussey Road and manufactured in China, in partnership with iPro, are the first of their kind from the respected sports company.

They high laminate balls have a distinct blue and red design with the ‘Rabona’ name emblazoned across the them.

“We’ve always been customer-driven from day one,” added Matt, “that’s how the company has been so successful, so when we started receiving feedback on the balls available I knew it was time to get creative and design something of our own to satisfy the market.”

Feedback from the customers so far has been positive and if the balls prove popular, more may be added to the range.