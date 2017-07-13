Saxonby commends cricket club as youth membership reaches all-time high

A Shrewsbury based cricket club has recorded its highest ever youth membership in 2017, the most since the club was established in 2003.

Based at the Frankwell ground, Saxonby sponsored Beacon Cricket Club (BCC) has 80 young people aged 15-years-old or under on its books. U15, U13 and U11 teams play in the Shropshire Junior League and an U13 team in the North Shropshire Cricket Forum on Sunday mornings. 30 juniors aged five to eight will complete an eight-week ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) All Stars initiative on Sunday 23 July. This will be followed by the annual BCC summer camp starting on 24 July. 2016’s event was very successful.

Steve Reese, club development officer at BCC, said: “It is overwhelming how the junior section has taken off from such humble beginnings. Only a few years ago we thought we were doing well with a dozen or so. We now have a route for kids from five to 15 into all forms of cricket. It is credit to our junior development officer Adam Phillips, the band of coaches and parent volunteers, that we are able to offer a full and varied programme throughout the summer.

“The subsidies we offer parents which help to keep costs as low as possible are as a result of Saxonby’s generous sponsorship and we are indebted to both Saxonby and Shrewsbury Town Council for their continued support. We hope the next few months will see us finalise plans to expand the pavilion, with the aim of catering for the increased numbers utilising the facility.”

James Wood, co-founder of Saxonby, said: “Last year’s inaugural summer camp really started the ball rolling for Beacon Cricket Club and it is so encouraging to see that record numbers of young people are playing and enjoying cricket. These youngsters are the future of the sport in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area. The combined commitment of all involved is commendable, and can only add to the sustainability of the club.”