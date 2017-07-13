Public urged to nominate staff hero for RJAH Patient Choice Award!

People are being encouraged to nominate staff members who have gone the extra mile for them or one of their loved ones at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The Patient Choice Award will be presented at the Oswestry-based hospital’s annual awards ceremony at the Lion Quays Hotel in November.

The accolade is one of 17 categories in the hospital’s Celebration of Achievement Awards, which recognises individuals and teams at the specialist orthopaedic hospital.

But the Patient Choice Award is the hospital’s way of giving patients – past and present – the chance to have their say and nominate the staff member or team who has provided them with the highest standard of care.

This year will be the second year the awards have taken place.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “We have some remarkable people and teams here at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

“I believe it’s important that we take time out on occasions to recognise our achievements and our success, and that we celebrate them. That is why we launched the Celebration of Achievement Awards – and I am sure those that attended last year would agree with me that it was a night to remember.

“When we launched the awards, we promised this would be an annual event, and so we now turn to the 2017 awards – nominations are now open and I very much look forward to reading all the entries.

“Once again we also want our patients to be involved in this process, which is why we are including the Patient Choice Award as part of the evening.

“The award recognises individuals or teams in a patient facing service or support service.

He added: “I would ask any patient, past or present, who has used our services and been particularly impressed by the care they received from one of our members of staff, to consider nominating them for this award.

“We will go through all the nominations and compile a shortlist – and give the public the chance to vote on that shortlist to select the winner.”

Last year’s winner was Physiotherapy Technical Instructor, Kate Betts, who works in the hospital’s spinal team.

People have until 5pm on Monday 4 September to submit a nomination for the Patient Choice Award.

Nominations should be emailed to: awards@rjah.nhs.uk under the subject line ‘Patient Choice Award’.

Please state the name of the individual you would like to nominate and, where known, their job title or department. Please also include the reason you are nominating them for this award – include as much detail as possible in order to help your nomination stand out at the shortlisting stage.

Up to four individuals will be selected to go forward as finalists in a public vote, with the eventual winner receiving their award at the awards evening on Thursday 23 November.

You can also find out more information on the Trust website at www.rjah.nhs.uk/awards.