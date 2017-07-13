Motocross rider airlifted to hospital following incident in south Shropshire

A motocross rider was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after falling from his bike in south Shropshire.

The incident happened in a field near Cleeton St Mary at around 4pm.

A man in his 20s suffered leg and pelvic injuries and was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford was sent to the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.