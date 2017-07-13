Loton Park Hill Climb welcomes long distance driver

Loton Park Hill Climb at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury hosted one of its very successful Driver School days this week and there was an easy choice for the ‘Long Distance’ award as one driver turned up from Norway!

The school allows drivers without a competition licence to drive their road legal car up the famous track, under supervision and instruction by experienced hill climb competitors, with video analysis and several driver awards including most improved driver of the day.

Ketil Storvik, an engineer from Oslo, in Norway, is currently on a UK tour in his 1997 Morgan Plus 8 sports car and commented: “I researched hill climb venues on the internet and was delighted when Hagley Car Club said I could simply turn up on the day, although the track is very narrow and not easy to drive along in such an old fashioned car.

“My partner Guri and I visited the Morgan factory in Malvern and the Land Rover Experience in Solihull, but my welcome here from fellow drivers and officials has been simply amazing and I have really learned a lot about the handling of this wonderful old car.”

Instructor, Dave West, said: “Loton Park is renowned as being a very friendly place and we were delighted to offer Ketil a last minute place in the school to enjoy some sporting driving in his classic car.

“The other drivers have made them most welcome and the club has presented the pair with souvenir baseball caps and a Loton Park t-shirt each, so they literally have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ which is fantastic.”

This weekend sees a variety of cars including Ferrari, Reliant, Austin Mini and Morgans taking to the hill at Loton Park for two days of motor sport action with the programme starting with full commentary at 9am each day.