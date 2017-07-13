Forklift trucks and pallet of stock damaged by fire at Telford business

Two forklift trucks and a pallet of stock were damaged during a fire at business in Telford yesterday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an automatic fire alarm at the premises on Stafford Park at just before 9.15pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and main jet to put out the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the premises of smoke.

Crews spent around two hours at incident.