Family raises more than £1,200 for Shropshire’s Little Rascals Foundation

A Shropshire charity which supports youngsters with disabilities, and their families, has been presented with a cheque for more than £1,200 after a family took part in the annual Bridgnorth Walk.

Professional golfer David Wells was joined by his mother, Lynne Wells, on her 62nd birthday, and Amanda Brown, his cousin, for the walk.

David said the trio were delighted to raise a final amount of £1,213.75, which has been donated to the Little Rascals Foundation, a Shropshire charity created by Wolves footballer Dave Edwards and lifelong friend Ben Wootton.

David said he wanted to support the charity after attending its fundraising ball in Shrewsbury in April.

He has got to know former Shrewsbury Town star Dave since joining Q Financial Services earlier this year as a mortgage and insurance advisor. The Wales international midfielder is a director of the Telford-based firm.

David said: “Having gone to the charity ball held by the Little Rascals Foundation, the charity really struck a chord with myself, my mum and Amanda, so we were keen to raise some funds.

“It was enlightening to find out how the Foundation strives to make life a little easier for children with disabilities, supporting them and their families. It aims to give them the help they need to enhance their lives and increase their independence.

“The Bridgnorth Walk covered 22 miles in and around the Bridgnorth area, including a gruelling climb to the summit of Brown Clee, but the work being done by the Little Rascals Foundation is so inspiring that it was a pleasure to do something for them.”