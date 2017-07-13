Budding young rock stars raise the roof at their end-of-year showcase

Budding young rock stars from one of Britain’s leading contemporary music schools had the seal of approval from Church Stretton’s First Citizen at their end-of-year showcase.

Town Mayor Cllr Michael Walker joined the youngsters on stage at Church Stretton Church Hall to congratulate them on their musical achievements.

Twenty five guitarists, bass players, singers and drummers aged 7 to 18 performed as bands before a packed hall of enthusiastic family and friends.

All of the musicians are part of The Rock Project Shrewsbury which meets every Monday evening in the St Barnabas Centre and are taught by professional working musicians.

Lisa Wordley who runs the school said: “We had a terrific end-of-year concert and the audience clapped and cheered with every song. The atmosphere was fantastic and one that our students are unlikely to forget for a very long time.

“They all worked incredibly hard to perfect a wide repertoire of songs – ranging from Bruno Mars to Metallica – in preparation for the big event and the feedback has been tremendous.”

Cllr Walker also presented Student of the Year Awards to guitarist Frank Jones of the Junior Session and drummer Zoe Blakeway of the Senior Session.

With more than 60 schools across the British Isles and Ireland, The Rock Project is recognised as the UK’s leading school for children’s contemporary music tuition.

The Rock Project Shrewsbury offers young people tuition in drums, bass, guitar and vocals in junior and senior sessions.

For further details contact Lisa Wordley on 07533 4177 68, go to www.therockproject.com