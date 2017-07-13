Air Accidents Investigation Branch report says light aircraft did not recover after stalling near Shifnal

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has published a report into a light aircraft crash in Shropshire in which two people died.

The aircraft was manoeuvring to land at Shifnal Airfield, having flown there from its base near Market Drayton when the incident happened last May.

The pilot Tony Crocombe and his passenger Michael Sumner, both from Market Drayton died in the crash.

The aircraft was observed to stall and possibly enter a spin. It did not recover before striking the ground in a field to the east of the airfield.

A review of records revealed that sixteen Rans S6 accidents, involving stalls and/or spins, have been investigated in the UK by the AAIB since 1994. As a result, the Light Aircraft Association (LAA) is conducting a review of accident data, on this and similar types of microlight, and a flight test program, to determine factors that may have contributed to this accident history.

The full report can be viewed here.