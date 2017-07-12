Three arrested for drugs offences after police execute warrant in Shrewsbury

Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act yesterday in the Ditherington area of Shrewsbury.

Concerns were raised by the local community with police acting on intelligence received to secure the arrests.

Three people were arrested for drugs offences and police recovered over £1000 in cash, a substantial amount of suspected class-A drugs and various items of associated drugs paraphernalia.

A 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug – heroine, has been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Shrewsbury arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug – heroine, has been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Dudley arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, has been bailed until 8 August.

Sergeant Keith Steele of Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are keen to show those involved in the supply of drugs that they will not be tolerated in our neighbourhoods.

“Their activities cause our communities nothing but harm and we are committed to tackling their activities swiftly and decisively.

“We rely on the support of our communities to tell us what is going on in your neighbourhood and I would like to encourage everyone to report any suspicious behaviour to us.”

If you have any information please call police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org