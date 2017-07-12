Thieves steal money during burglary at Shrewsbury Abbey

Thieves have stolen money during a burglary at Shrewsbury Abbey after locating a medieval-style key to gain entry.

The burglary happened sometime between 6pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

It is believed that unknown offenders located the medieval-style key and entered the church, before taking the money. They then left the scene, taking the key with them.

It was also reported to police that overnight Monday 10 July to Tuesday 11 July, the unknown offenders returned and stole a further amount of cash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either of these burglaries, or who may have seen any suspicious activity, including vehicles, in the area at the time.

Should you have any information, or happen to come across the medieval-style key, please contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 313S of 8 July.