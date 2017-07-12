Police looking to speak to man in connection with attempted robbery in Leegomery

Police officers investigating a report of an attempted robbery in Leegomery are looking to speak to a man in connection with the incident.

A woman in her 50s was outside the Princess Royal Hospital on Grainger Drive at around 9.30pm on Monday 10 July when she was approached by an unknown man close to the maternity unit.

The man is believed to have demanded her car keys a number of times but the victim refused and went into the hospital where she raised the alarm. She was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured as they believe he may have information, which could help with the investigation. They would also like anyone else who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 844S of 10 July.