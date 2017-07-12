Open auditions to be held for Theatre Severn pantomime

Talented girls from across Shropshire are invited for an exciting performance opportunity to appear in Theatre Severn’s Pantomime.

In partnership with Evolution Pantomimes, the venue will hold open auditions for the junior female ensemble to join the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The open audition will take place on Tuesday 12 September at Theatre Severn with registration at 4pm.

In order to audition, applicants must be aged between 9-15 years inclusive on 1 September 2017 and under 5ft 4. The audition will take approximately 2 hours but you may be required to stay later if successful.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the performance 17 November 2017 –7 January 2018.

With over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold, Snow White and the Severn Dwarfs is set to be the Theatre’s biggest and best pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious Brad Fitt and the legendary Eric Smith (BBC Radio Shropshire). The pantomime will open on 29 November 2017 and runs until 7 January 2018.

Further information is available on the venue website www.theatresevern.co.uk and via the Box Office 01743 281281.