Firefighters released one person trapped in a car last night following a collision in Oswestry.

The incident happened on Oswald Road at around 9.45pm when a car collided with a wall.

The trapped person was released by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment and attended to by an ambulance crew.

Four fire appliances were mobilised to the scene from Oswestry and Wellington. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.