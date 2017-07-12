Man arrested after woman punched in face at Telford bus station

A man has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman was assaulted at the bus station in Telford town centre on Monday afternoon.

Officers who are investigating the assault are looking to speak to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim.

The woman was at the bus station in the town centre at around 4pm on Monday 11 July when she was approached by a man.

He punched the victim to the face – causing her to suffer slight injuries to her neck and jaw. Another woman at the bus station is then understood to have helped the victim to get away from the man.

A 51-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of assault ABH in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police would like to speak to the woman who came to the victim’s aid as they believe she may be able to help with the investigation. They are also keen for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 812S of 11 July.