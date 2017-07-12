Classic Vehicle Day returns to Severn Valley Railway

Four-wheeled transport is set to steal the show at the Severn Valley Railway, as the attraction’s ever-popular Classic Vehicle Day returns on Sunday, July 30th.

Sharing the limelight on this occasion, the SVR’s heritage locomotives will be taking passengers along the Railway’s 16-mile span to enjoy the array of classic and iconic vehicles of all shapes and sizes, on display at stations along the line.

More than 150 classics will be showcased during the day, with over 100 being pre-1970 and nearly 40 of those dating from before 1950. The oldest cars on display are expected to be a 1924 Rolls Royce at Arley; a rare 1926 Cluley on Kidderminster Concourse; a 1927 Rolls-Royce Coupé at Highley and a 1928 Austin at Bridgnorth.

At the other end of the spectrum, flying the flag for the modern classic will be a 1996 Ford Granada Police Car at Bridgnorth, a 1997 Mercedes SLK 230 at Highley Yard and a 2005 Rover 75 V8 at Arley.

Among the stars of the show on Kidderminster station concourse will be a selection of Austins, a 1930 Standard Teignmouth and a 1959 Heinkel bubble car, while tempting passers-by on the station forecourt will be a gleaming line-up including a rare 1934 Hillman Aero Minx and an example of the American-looking Vauxhall Cresta PA from 1959.

Visitors should look out for an immaculate 1966 VW Type 2 TI Spaceway caravanette, a 1973 Jensen Interceptor III and a 1936 Triumph Drophead Coupé (think Bergerac) among the vehicles on show at Bewdley.

A 1929 Austin 12/4 Burnham, a 1970 Hillman Imp and a 1936 Wolseley Saloon 12/48 are among the 25 classics on display at Arley Station, alongside a 1975 Lotus Elite, a 1967 Riley a 1953 Jaguar XK120 and a 1946 Rover 10.

Nestled alongside the SVR’s reserve collection of steam locomotives in The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley will be eleven vehicles including four Austins, a beautiful 1964 Lotus Cortina Mk1, a 1961 Singer Vogue, a 1963 Hillman Minx and a 1939 MG ‘TA’.

More ‘modern’ vehicles, mainly from the 1950s to the 1970s will be on show at Highley Station itself, including Land Rovers, a1971 MG Roadster, a 1971 Morris Mini Pick-Up , a 1978 VW Camper and a 1979 Austin Maxi. At Hampton Loade there is a small display of cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

Bridgnorth will host some famous British motoring names including Austin, Morris and Jaguar.

Clare Gibbard, the SVR’s marketing and communications manager, said: “For one day each year, our steam locomotives have to hand over the spotlight to a fantastic range of classic and iconic vehicles.

“This year we have a truly eclectic mix, spanning the decades from the 20s right through until the 00s and there are sure to be some familiar favourites, evoking memories of yesteryear, as well as some truly aspirational and much-loved examples of classics we would all love to own.”

The SVR’s steam locomotives will be taking passengers along the line to see the vehicles on display throughout the day.

Public Parking at Hampton Loade, Highley and Arley is suspended during the day.