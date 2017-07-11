Six rabbits abandoned ‘like rubbish’ at side of road in Shropshire

The RSPCA is appealing for information after six rabbits were abandoned at a layby in Shropshire.

The rabbits were found in a layby on the A49, near Sansaw, on the afternoon of Sunday, 2 July, by a member of the public – who managed to confine them all in a box before contacting the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Dave McCartney said: “They were all seen near to each other, however there was no food or water left for them nearby. The member of the public who found them couldn’t believe it when she saw a domestic lop-eared bunny – then another one, and another one, then three more. They had just been dumped like rubbish at the side of the road.”

Sadly, one of the rabbits died shortly after arriving in the RSPCA’s care, however the surviving five are doing well.

Inspector McCartney said: “We seem to be living in a throwaway society where people just dump young animals when they either don’t have the resources to care for them or don’t know how, or just don’t want to anymore. It is so upsetting to see.

“There is no excuse for abandoning any animal in this way. There are organisations like ourselves out there that can help when times get tough or when people face unexpected difficulties in life.”

Anyone who has any information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and leave a message for Inspector McCartney.