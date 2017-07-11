Shrewsbury Town loan Norwich City striker Carlton Morris

Shrewsbury Town have signed Norwich City striker Carlton Morris on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Cambridge born striker becomes boss Paul Hurst’s ninth capture heading into the new season.

Morris will see a familiar face at Salop, with the club loaning Ebou Adams from the Canaries.

The England U19 international has made one league appearance for Norwich, that came during the 2014/15 campaign.

He scored his first professional goal for Oxford United against Bristol City in a League Cup tie in 2014.

Morris made a total of 10 appearances for Oxford, before joining York City on loan in November 2014.

He spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Scottish side Hamilton, scoring on eight occasions during 33 matches.

Morris played eight times for Paul Hurst’s ex club Rotherham United last season, after the Millers finished rock bottom of the Championship.

Salop boss Paul Hurst believes that Carlton Morris will supplement the existing squad.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “He’s a centre forward that we obviously need within the squad to compliment what we’ve already got there.

“He fits into what we keep talking about as a young and hungry player who has had a couple of loan spells, and I think (he) will see this an opportunity to really kick-on and get some goals for us in League One.

“He’s mobile, strong, quick, (and has) got a little bit of everything in truth and he’s been on my radar for the past 18 months, so I’m pleased to get him in and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

