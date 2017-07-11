Shrewsbury Town loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson – sparking speculation that Jayson Leutwiler is set to leave.

The 20-year-old is well known to Salop boss Paul Hurst, after he was signed by the former Rotherham United defender for Grimsby.

Henderson made seven appearances for the Mariners – making his debut in a 2016 2-0 Boxing Day victory against Accrington Stanley.

The Whitehaven born goalkeeper has been at Manchester United since the age of 14, having spent six years as a youth product at Carlisle.

He has also spent time on loan at Stockport County, and was part of ex Shrewsbury boss Paul Simpson’s squad, for England’s U20 World Cup success.

Henderson has found memories of the Salop fans, after he was a substitute for Manchester United’s 3-0 FA Cup success at the Greenhous Meadow in 2016.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I like to think I’m a bit of an all-rounder. I like to control my area and distribute the ball really well and then I like to think that I can make match-winning saves when needed and save points where I can.

“Funnily enough I was on the bench when we (Manchester United) played in the FA Cup, so I can remember coming here and it was a full house and the fans were really good at supporting the team.

“The ground and the set-up is perfect. Apparently, you’ve got a new training ground and everything’s in place for me to keep driving forward and keep getting better and better, so I’m really delighted.”

The arrival of Dean Henderson and Craig McGillivray will spark speculation that Jayson Leutwiler is set to leave the club.

Salop already have Callum Burton and Shaun Rowley on their books, and Leutwiler is unlikely to be happy with a place on the side-lines.

The former Middlesbrough goalkeeper has been at the club since 2014, making 118 league appearances in the process.

Leutwiler is being heavily linked with a move to Wolves. The Championship outfit have just signed England international John Ruddy, but their regular number one Carl Ikeme, has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Article by: Ryan Hillback