Shrewsbury bar helps launch innovative breath alcohol detectors

Innovative new Breath Alcohol Detectors were launched for the first time yesterday at Ashley’s Bar in Shrewsbury.

The Accutest’s Breath Alcohol Testers are discreet, simple-to-use devices designed to help provide important peace of mind when making that important decision about whether to drive the morning after the night before.

The Breath Alcohol Detectors are tested to government standards and work simply by snapping the inner casing and blowing into a tube; then, after four minutes, tapping the device and comparing the colour changes in a powder capsule.

Since the late 1970s, according to Drinkaware, there has been an almost six-fold reduction in the number of drink drive casualties and serious injuries. However, drink drive accidents still make up 14% of all road deaths in Britain.

“I’m really pleased to be one of the first customers for Accutest’s Breath Alcohol Testers,” said Ashley Davies, Director of Ashley’s Bar.

“Empowering driving customers to drink responsibly should be all part of the service for every bar, pub and nightclub.”