Pre-season Match Report: Brackley Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town fall to a narrow defeat in their second pre-season match against non-league Brackley.

It might only be a friendly but boss Paul Hurst is likely to be disappointed that his team failed to build on Saturday’s victory against Ebbsfleet United.

Salop handed a debut to Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, but striker Carlton Morris did not feature.

The home side started the match on the front foot. James Armson struck a long-range effort narrowly past the target.

Brackley took the lead with 27 minutes on the clock. Zimbabwean striker Lee Ndlovu ghosted in-behind the Town backline, before having the presence of mind to slot the ball under the body of keeper Dean Henderson.

Kevin Wilkin’s outfit came close to doubling their advantage soon after. Promising defender Christos Shelis inexplicably fell over, with James Armson taking advantage. The midfielder sprung Dean Henderson into action, who blocked with his legs.

Brackley were showing that they were by no means pushovers. With ten minutes to go before the break, Dean Henderson was called into action once more, as James Armson drilled a shot from the edge of the box.

At the end of the half, Shaun Whalley called goalkeeper Danny Lewis into action, but he never looked in trouble.

The next period saw Shrewsbury improve in an attacking sense. Swansea City loanee Dan James bulldozed forward before earning Salop a free-kick. Chris Gallagher stepped up, but the wall stood up to the task.

Town pulled a goal back with 12 minutes remaining. Alex Rodman showed his composure to fire beyond the reach of the Brackley goalkeeper.

Shrewsbury had the chance to equal the scoring, but Dan James’ low effort was deflected behind for a corner.

In the last action of the contest, Jon Nolan could not squeeze the ball into the back of the net.

Salop welcome Aston Villa on Saturday, whilst Brackley visit Corby.

Attendance: 328

Team Line Ups:

Brackley Town: Lewis, Lowe, Franklin, Byrne, Graham, Dean, Lee, Armson, Brown, Ndlovu, Walker

Shrewsbury Town: (first half) Henderson, Sears, Shelis, Jules, Brown, Ogogo, B. Morris, Whalley, Gnahoua, McAtee, Dodds

Shrewsbury Town: (second half) MacGillivray, Roberts, Jules (Hughes, 72), Nsiala, Shelis, Adams, Gallagher, Rodman, James, Nolan, John-Lewis

Report by: Ryan Hillback