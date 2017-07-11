Business as usual at Shrewsbury Market Hall while essential town substation works take place

Shrewsbury Market Hall will remain fully open as normal while major works take place to upgrade one of Shrewsbury’s main electricity substations, situated within the basement of the building.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) is carrying out the essential work that will improve power supplies throughout Shrewsbury town centre.

The work is expected to take until early November and Market Hall managers say the building will remain fully open and accessible.

The market’s Bellstone entrance will be accessible as normal while the Undercroft entrance, normally accessed from both Shoplatch and Claremont Street, will be accessible from only the Shoplatch side of the building.

The Market Hall is jointly run by Shropshire Council, which is responsible for the permanent stalls located around the perimeter of the main market floor and gallery, and Shrewsbury Town Council which manages the canopied stalls in the centre.

Site Facilities Manager Kate Gittins said: “These are essential public works that will benefit the infrastructure of Shrewsbury town centre.

“Public safety barriers have to be in place and, as a result, there will be some disruption to the pavement area on the Shoplatch side of the building.

“However, the Market Hall will continue to be open to the public as normal with both entrances giving access to the building.

“We ask that our visitors bear with us while these essential works are carried out. The Market Hall has enjoyed some highly successful events recently, including a Lifestyle Festival, Summer Celebration and roof-top tours, and we plan more special events and tours over the coming months.

“In the meantime we have jointly funded with Shrewsbury Town Council and the Shrewsbury Business Investment District some colourful hoardings that show many of the special food and drink, retail and arts and crafts businesses that this popular Market Hall is home to.

“And we hope more people will come and take the time to come and explore them.”

Town Clerk Helen Ball said: “Western Power Distribution has begun a 16-week essential programme of upgrading the substation in the basement of the building but keeping the Market Hall open to the public remains a priority.”

WPD, the electricity distributor for the region, is investing £285,000 in the work that involves replacing transformers, switchgear and associated cabling.

The works are necessary because the equipment is as the end of its life cycle and electricity load growth demands additional power supply to the town centre.

The work involves replacing three transformers, weighing four tonnes each. Investigations also revealed a considerable amount of asbestos that also has to be removed and disposed of safely.

Part of Shoplatch will be closed from August 13 to 17 and September 2 and 8 to allow crane access to remove and replace the transformers.

WPD is liaising with Shropshire Council, the Highways Authority, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury Business Improvement District and the Market Hall to minimise disruption to businesses and local residents.