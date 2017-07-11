Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do pick up medals at national competition in Liverpool

Five students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do competed at a national competition in Liverpool on Sunday, bagging two gold medals and a silver in the process.

Youngsters Jack Light and Harry Guestford didn’t take home medals but did gain experience and showed great improvement, with Jack placing 4th in patterns and Harry only 2 points off the gold-winning score.

Father-and-son Jake and Aubrey Round bagged a gold and silver medal respectively. They spent the majority of the day umpiring but both showed tenacity when it was their turn to spar. Jake won a convincing gold medal, meeting a fellow National Squad member in the final. Aubrey, in a Bridgnorth TKD final, fought club mate David Rowley after winning his other fight. After a close match David Rowley, who in the category had a significant height disadvantage, took the gold once again.

Instructor Gary Plant praised the whole group saying “Our group of competitors are great practitioners and great friends. They support each other and challenge each other to improve. ”

Lessons continue at Oldbury Wells School with more work to be done. Plant and fellow instructor Anna Bradford are hosting a seminar on Sunday with Master George Cockburn, on flexibility and sparring to assist their students in their drive to continue to improve.