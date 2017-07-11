A458 Bridgnorth bypass improvement work starts today

Improvement work on the A458 Bridgnorth bypass is due to start today.

The work on the A458 and the roundabout approaches between the A458/B4373 (Wenlock Road) junction and the Stourbridge Road roundabout is due to finish by 10 November.

Shropshire Council’s contractor will begin with works to the Bridgnorth River Severn bridge and on the Stourbridge Road and Kidderminster Road roundabouts.

Works to the bridge will take place beneath the structure, however two-way traffic signals will be in place from 11 July on the B4555 ‘The Cankhorn’ to allow safe access to the bridge abutment for the contractor to erect scaffolding. It’s intended that the signals remain in place until 14 July.

At the same time, works to both roundabouts will begin, with four-way traffic signals in place at different times to enable the contractor to carry out excavation in a safe manner. Only one roundabout will be under traffic signals at any one time, and this work will last two to three weeks.

Access to local businesses and properties will be maintained while work is carried out.