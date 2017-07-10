Sun attracts a bumper turnout for Newport Show

A sunny day attracted a bumper crowd to one of Shropshire’s leading one-day shows with organisers claiming it was a “vintage year” for the event.

Visitors took advantage of wall-to-wall sunshine to enjoy a feast of entertainment including live music, demonstrations from a celebrity baker, and a whole host of family fun at the 108th Newport Show on Saturday.

Scottish ‘bagrock’ band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked the main ring in a first for the event. The pipers performed their versions of popular songs including Smoke on the Water by Deep Purple, Journey’s anthem Don’t Stop Believing and Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars during their two sets.

They also performed the tune Highland Cathedral especially for two showgoers who will be walking up the aisle to the music at their upcoming wedding.

Glamorous baker Candice Brown cooked up tasty recipes including Mediterranean soda bread, adult jammie dodgers, blueberry rum Bakewell tart and pavlovas at two sessions in the Festival of Food’s demonstration theatre.

She spoke about taking part and winning last year’s Great British Bake Off and her delight at her new book Comfort that will be published on Thursday and written in dedication to her nan Flo who inspired her love of baking.

Candice said: “I’ve written it all myself, tested all the recipes and I’m so proud of that. I like my baking to be a little bit retro and old fashioned but with a bit of a modern twist. I think when the book comes out on Thursday, I’ll just go to the supermarket and have a look at it and think, I wrote that!”

She also met local schoolchildren who had taken part in the show’s Great Potato Challenge. The competition was won by Church Aston Infant School that grew a crop weighing in at 4.34kgs.

Top awards were up for grabs in the livestock classes that attracted farmers from Shropshire, Staffordshire, and beyond.

The RNH Construction Interbreed Dairy Champion was Firstlook Dreamy Ricki bred by S Whittaker and J Doherty from Weston under Redcastle. The Tern Veterinary Supreme Interbreed Beef Champion was Boomer Jadakiss bred by M and J Madders and S Johnson from Hopton, Stafford.

A new shuttle bus to ferry people from the town centre to the showground at the Chetwynd Deer Park proved popular with many visitors taking advantage of the free service.

Shropshire farmer Richard Maddocks followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as this year’s President and said it had been a huge privilege to take part as President.

“All the indications were that it was going to be a great show as our advance ticket sales were already up 30 per cent on the previous year but the sunshine brought out people in their droves. It really was a vintage year for us.

“Although our roots are firmly in agriculture with lots of the events you would expect such as the livestock and equestrian classes, we have widened the appeal of the show by adding in live music and the Festival of Food making it a great day out for everyone.”

Richard added: “I have to pay tribute to our small very hard working team who put the show together, supported by a vast committee of volunteer members who work all year round supporting them and the stewards who help us on the day.

“We also receive wonderful support from all the exhibitors and our sponsors. The show is a real community event and I couldn’t be more proud of the great show they organised.”

The 2018 show will take place on Saturday, July 14.